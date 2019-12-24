2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in Verde Scandal

  • 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
Welcome to the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster! The SVJ is a special flavor of Aventador, optimized for the track.

Photo:Lamborghini
The Roadster? Well, as you can see, it makes do without a roof. It's a targa-top of sorts, two panels that fit into the frunk.

Photo:Lamborghini
The result is an alluring package that's perhaps a bit illogical.

Photo:Lamborghini
But, really, when you have a 760-horsepower, 6.5-liter V12 in the back, logic is perhaps not the top priority.

Photo:Lamborghini
SVJ stands for Superveloce Jota, which in Lamborghini-speak means this is a track-focused version of a very, very fast car. 

Photo:Lamborghini
Part of the charm of this car is its ALA 2.0 system, which uses active aerodynamics to increase downforce. At the rear, air is ducted in through this intake. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's then ducted out through the small vents you see in the rear wing, effectively reducing its downforce and reducing drag. The result? More top speed!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
And with more speed means more braking, handled here by giant, carbon-ceramic stoppers.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The Aventador SVJ Roadster is a special beast, and only 800 will be made. If you can afford the $573,996 price of entry, best get your order in.

Photo:Lamborghini
Click or scroll through for more of the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Lamborghini
Photo:Lamborghini
