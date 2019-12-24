2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in Verde Scandal

Welcome to the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster! The SVJ is a special flavor of Aventador, optimized for the track.
The Roadster? Well, as you can see, it makes do without a roof. It's a targa-top of sorts, two panels that fit into the frunk.
The result is an alluring package that's perhaps a bit illogical.
But, really, when you have a 760-horsepower, 6.5-liter V12 in the back, logic is perhaps not the top priority.
SVJ stands for Superveloce Jota, which in Lamborghini-speak means this is a track-focused version of a very, very fast car.
Part of the charm of this car is its ALA 2.0 system, which uses active aerodynamics to increase downforce. At the rear, air is ducted in through this intake.
It's then ducted out through the small vents you see in the rear wing, effectively reducing its downforce and reducing drag. The result? More top speed!
And with more speed means more braking, handled here by giant, carbon-ceramic stoppers.
The Aventador SVJ Roadster is a special beast, and only 800 will be made. If you can afford the $573,996 price of entry, best get your order in.
