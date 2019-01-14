Head for the mountains in the 2020 Kia Telluride

Photos
Almost three years after we saw the 2016 Kia Telluride Concept, the big, boxy, production-spec SUV is finally ready for its public debut.

The Telluride is the largest SUV in the Kia lineup, slotting above the seven-passenger Sorento.

Its upright windshield leads down to a square hood and vertically stacked headlights. 

There's hardly a curve to be found on the squared-off Telluride.

 Even the taillights use an inverted L-shape design.

A new Highway Driving Assist option uses radar and lidar, combining lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control for hands-on, Level 2, semiautonomous driving.

It can also adjust the cruise control to match speed limits on highways.

The Telluride also has an advanced blind-spot assist system that can apply the brakes to keep you from cutting someone off.

Other driving aids include forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane-departure mitigation and a driver attention warning.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Kia Telluride.

