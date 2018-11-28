The 2020 Kia Soul and Soul EV make their world debut at the LA Auto Show

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2020 Kia Soul is getting a major refresh with new styling and new tech.
The GT-Line trim is lower, wider and and more aggressive than any Soul before.
The Soul's new nose gets a big, open grille and narrow, squinty daytime running lights.
Inside the Soul gets a new optional 10.25-inch touchscreen and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The two engine options for the 2020 Soul include a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine.
The 2020 Kia Soul EV gets a brand new battery pack with more than twice the capacity of the outgoing model.
Range hasn't been announced, but we'd expect significantly better figures than the previous generation EV.
The Soul EV supports DC fast charging.
Inside, the Soul EV gets four distinct driving modes and the ability to brake the vehicle to a stop using only regen.
Power and torque are up this year to 201 and 295 ft-lbs respectively.