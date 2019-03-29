2020 Kia Soul EV: Electric power, familiar shape

  • 2020 Kia Soul EV
The 2020 Kia Soul EV hits the streets of South Korea.

Kia's redesigned electric Soul will go on sale in the US later this year.

The Soul EV has an EPA-estimated range of 243 miles.

That's a longer driving range than many other EVs, including the Kia Niro EV with which the Soul shares a powertrain.

The Soul EV has a 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack, compared to 27 kWh in the outgoing car.

The Soul EV makes a healthy 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.

That's enough to scoot the electric Soul to 62 miles per hour in 7.6 seconds.

Charging the Soul EV will take about 9.5 hours on a 240-volt, Level 2 charger.

Pricing hasn't been announced just yet.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Kia Soul EV.

