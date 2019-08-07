2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

By make and model
This is the Seltos, Kia's latest subcompact SUV.
The Seltos slots between the Soul and the Niro in Kia's lineup.
The Seltos is a little longer than the Soul, but is just as wide and tall.
Power comes from a 1.6-liter, turbocharged engine, mated to either front- or all-wheel drive.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifting duties.
On the road, the Seltos handles well and would be a great city car.
Kia has not confirmed if it'll sell the Seltos in the United States.
The Seltos will go on sale in South Korea soon.
Here's hoping Kia decides to bring this one stateside.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Kia Seltos.