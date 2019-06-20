2020 Kia Seltos is heavy on youthful appeal

By make and model
The Seltos rocks a sharp new style that was first previewed in concept form earlier this year.
The LED headlights have plenty of unique details, and they blend well with Kia's "Tiger Nose" grille design.
Out back, it kind of looks like a Ford Escape, albeit with some more expressive angles around the rear hatch.
Kia will offer the Seltos with three different engines, likely depending on the target market.
There's a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 with 175 horsepower, a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 with 150 horsepower and a 1.6-liter diesel I4 with 134 horsepower.
Depending on the engine, it comes mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, a six-speed automatic or a CVT.
Kia didn't mention drivetrain layout, but it's likely front-wheel drive, and while all-wheel drive might be an option, it's not available on the Hyundai Venue.
Its infotainment system measures up to 10.25 inches, which is pretty darn large for this segment, and it allows the screen to display multiple features at once.
The 2020 Kia Seltos debuted at a special event in Delhi, India, and it will be produced in factories in both India and Korea.