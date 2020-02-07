Kia Cadenza quietly rolls into 2020 with small updates

Say hello to the 2020 Kia Cadenza.
The Cadenza slots above the midsize Optima in Kia's sedan lineup.
For 2020, the Cadenza gets minor exterior tweaks, including new headlights.
Otherwise, this big sedan is largely the same as it was before.
Power comes from a 3.3-liter V6 engine.
The Cadenza's V6 sends 290 horsepower to its front wheels.
The Cadenza might seem dull, but it's actually a super nice sedan.
We've always loved its smooth on-road demeanor.
The 2020 Cadenza goes on sale this spring.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Kia Cadenza.