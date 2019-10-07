2020 Karma Revero GT is a plug-in with power and poise

  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT
  • 2020 Karma Revero GT

The Revero GT is the first fully baked product to come out of Karma Automotive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
1
of 18

This car originally started life as the 2012 Fisker Karma, a product of Fisker Automotive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
2
of 18

In 2013, Fisker Automotive went bankrupt, and in 2014, the remains were purchased by China's Wanxiang Group. The company formed Karma Automotive in 2014.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
3
of 18

The Revero GT is powered by a 28-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery, backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, gasoline generator -- the latter is the engine found in the BMW i8.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
4
of 18

At no point does the engine actually drive the car -- it only supplies power to the battery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
5
of 18

Total system power is estimated at 536 horsepower. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
6
of 18

The Revero GT can drive for about 80 miles on electricity alone, and with a full tank of fuel, total range is 360 miles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
7
of 18

The Revero GT weighs more than 5,000 pounds, but will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
8
of 18

Karma expects to deliver its first Revero GT models by the end of 2019, priced from around $135,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
9
of 18

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Karma Revero GT.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Karma Automotive
10
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
11
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
12
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
13
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
14
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
15
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
16
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
17
of 18

Read the article
Published:Photo:Karma Automotive
18
of 18
Now Reading

2020 Karma Revero GT is a plug-in with power and poise

Up Next

2020 Hyundai Sonata delivers high-tech, high-style family motoring

Latest Stories

Elon Musk wants user-customizable horn and movement sounds for Teslas

Elon Musk wants user-customizable horn and movement sounds for Teslas

by
2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray reportedly delayed as UAW-GM strike carries on

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray reportedly delayed as UAW-GM strike carries on

by
2020 Honda Civic holds steady with minimal price bump

2020 Honda Civic holds steady with minimal price bump

by
2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray gets pricey quickly with options

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray gets pricey quickly with options

by
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster takes its top down in prototype form

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster takes its top down in prototype form

by