2020 Karma Revero GT is a plug-in with power and poise

The Revero GT is the first fully baked product to come out of Karma Automotive.
This car originally started life as the 2012 Fisker Karma, a product of Fisker Automotive.
In 2013, Fisker Automotive went bankrupt, and in 2014, the remains were purchased by China's Wanxiang Group. The company formed Karma Automotive in 2014.
The Revero GT is powered by a 28-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery, backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, gasoline generator -- the latter is the engine found in the BMW i8.
At no point does the engine actually drive the car -- it only supplies power to the battery.
Total system power is estimated at 536 horsepower.
The Revero GT can drive for about 80 miles on electricity alone, and with a full tank of fuel, total range is 360 miles.
The Revero GT weighs more than 5,000 pounds, but will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds.
Karma expects to deliver its first Revero GT models by the end of 2019, priced from around $135,000.
