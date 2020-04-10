The Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel has a tsunami of torque

Diesel power (and torque) is finally available in the Jeep Wrangler!
This compression-ignition V6 displaces 3.0-liters and delivers 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
As always, the Wrangler has a rugged, iconic design.
Here's part of the front suspension that enables much of this vehicle's off-road capability.
This Jeep is trail rated.
The current-generation Wrangler has an excellent interior.
Boxy styling is standard.
The Rubicon model is the most capable version of the Wrangler Jeep offers from the factory.
There aren't many places this vehicle can't go.
For more images of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon EcoDiesel, keep clicking through this gallery.