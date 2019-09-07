Jeep Grand Cherokee stays the course for 2020

The Jeep Grand Cherokee rolls into 2020 with only minor packaging and equipment changes.
The Grand Cherokee is available with two- or four-wheel drive.
The base engine is a 3.6-liter V6.
Buyers can also choose from a 360-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8.
The Grand Cherokee Summit offers luxury features that rival some more-expensive SUVs.
The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
The result is an incredible 707 horsepower, making the Trackhawk seriously quick.
The 2020 Grand Cherokee starts at just over $30,000, but can climb past $100,000 all loaded up in Trackhawk guise.
The 2020 Grand Cherokee is available at Jeep dealers now.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.