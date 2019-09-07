  • 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Jeep Grand Cherokee rolls into 2020 with only minor packaging and equipment changes.

The Grand Cherokee is available with two- or four-wheel drive.

The base engine is a 3.6-liter V6.

Buyers can also choose from a 360-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8.

The Grand Cherokee Summit offers luxury features that rival some more-expensive SUVs.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

The result is an incredible 707 horsepower, making the Trackhawk seriously quick.

The 2020 Grand Cherokee starts at just over $30,000, but can climb past $100,000 all loaded up in Trackhawk guise.

The 2020 Grand Cherokee is available at Jeep dealers now.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Grand Cherokee stays the course for 2020

2020 Jeep Compass is stylish but flawed

Tucker: The Man and His Dream is a wildly underrated car movie

Tucker: The Man and His Dream is a wildly underrated car movie

Rails to the past: Tokyo’s Railway Museum

Rails to the past: Tokyo’s Railway Museum

Roborace sets a Guinness World Record for fastest autonomous car

Roborace sets a Guinness World Record for fastest autonomous car

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Porsche Taycan, Bugatti's world record and more: Roadshow's week in review

