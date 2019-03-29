2020 Jeep Gladiator is business in front, truck bed in back

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That is a truck bed on a Jeep.
Meet the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the latest midsize truck to join the fray with the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Tacoma.
Up front it looks like a Wrangler, and sports the same 3.6-liter V6 engine, good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.
But out back there is a 5-foot bed, capable of handling up to 1,600 pounds of payload.
Maximum towing is 7,650 pounds. That's best in class, for those keeping score.
Every Gladiator is four-wheel drive, but Sport, Sport S and Overland trims do not have locking differentials.
You'll have to move up to the Rubicon if you want lockers and a front sway bar disconnect.
The departure angle of the Gladiator is 26 degrees, another best-in-class feature.
That long wheelbase is a killer, stunting the breakover angle to 20 degrees.
The base Gladiator Sport starts at $33,545, and the top-end Rubicon comes in at $43,545, plus $1,495 destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this kick-butt midsize truck.