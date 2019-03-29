2020 Jeep Gladiator is business in front, truck bed in back

  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020-jeep-gladiator-68
  • 2020-jeep-gladiator-43
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020-jeep-gladiator-95
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020-jeep-gladiator-59
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That is a truck bed on a Jeep.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Meet the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the latest midsize truck to join the fray with the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Tacoma.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Up front it looks like a Wrangler, and sports the same 3.6-liter V6 engine, good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

But out back there is a 5-foot bed, capable of handling up to 1,600 pounds of payload.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Maximum towing is 7,650 pounds. That's best in class, for those keeping score.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Every Gladiator is four-wheel drive, but Sport, Sport S and Overland trims do not have locking differentials. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

You'll have to move up to the Rubicon if you want lockers and a front sway bar disconnect. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The departure angle of the Gladiator is 26 degrees, another best-in-class feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

That long wheelbase is a killer, stunting the breakover angle to 20 degrees. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The base Gladiator Sport starts at $33,545, and the top-end Rubicon comes in at $43,545, plus $1,495 destination. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep scrolling for more photos of this kick-butt midsize truck. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
12
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
13
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
14
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
15
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
16
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
17
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
18
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
19
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
20
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
21
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
22
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
23
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
24
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
25
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
26
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
27
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
28
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
29
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
30
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
31
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
32
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jeep
33
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jeep
34
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
35
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jeep
36
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
37
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
38
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jeep
39
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
40
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
41
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
42
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
43
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
44
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
45
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
46
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
47
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
48
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:FCA US LLC
49
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
50
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
51
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
52
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
53
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
54
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
55
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
56
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
57
of 57
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2020 Jeep Gladiator is business in front, truck bed in back

Up Next

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X is just right

Latest Stories

Nissan to reveal new 2020 Versa at a music festival

Nissan to reveal new 2020 Versa at a music festival

by
Harley-Davidson's Livewire is coming. That means changes for dealers

Harley-Davidson's Livewire is coming. That means changes for dealers

by
2020 Jeep Gladiator costs $2,100 more than a Wrangler

2020 Jeep Gladiator costs $2,100 more than a Wrangler

by
Buy a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition and you could win some cash

Buy a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition and you could win some cash

by
UConnect gives the 2020 Jeep Gladiator a leg up

UConnect gives the 2020 Jeep Gladiator a leg up

4:32