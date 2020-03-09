The Mopar-equipped 2020 Jeep Gladiator can take you anywhere

This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is no ordinary truck.
It's been loaded up with over $13,000 worth of aftermarket parts from Mopar.
Of course, many are just cosmetic, like these hood latches with the Jeep logo on them.
However, the 2-inch lift kit with upgraded shocks is definitely worth the money.
The lift gives you more room for the larger BF Goodrich KO2 tires.
A cat-back exhaust and cold air intake add a few horses to the stock 3.6-liter V6 engine.
A Decked drawer system provides much needed lockable storage.
A set of LED lights make sure the path is blazed with lumens.
So now you can take your Gladiator to... an air strip?
Or how about to a big Giant Rock?
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mopar-ed out 2020 Jeep Gladiator.