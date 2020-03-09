The Mopar-equipped 2020 Jeep Gladiator can take you anywhere

  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mopar
This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is no ordinary truck.

It's been loaded up with over $13,000 worth of aftermarket parts from Mopar.

Of course, many are just cosmetic, like these hood latches with the Jeep logo on them.

However, the 2-inch lift kit with upgraded shocks is definitely worth the money.

The lift gives you more room for the larger BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

A cat-back exhaust and cold air intake add a few horses to the stock 3.6-liter V6 engine.

A Decked drawer system provides much needed lockable storage.

A set of LED lights make sure the path is blazed with lumens.

So now you can take your Gladiator to... an air strip?

Or how about to a big Giant Rock?

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mopar-ed out 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

