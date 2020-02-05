2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave: The desert-rated runner

  • Jeep Wrangler Mojave
From afar it might not look different from your standard Jeep Gladiator, but this new Mojave trim is a whole different ball game.

It's one boss rig.

The new Desert Rated badge means it's meant more for high-speed whoops and dune bashing, not slow-speed rock crawling.

New 2.5-inch internal bypass Fox shocks with external reservoirs to keep shock fluid cool. Fox front hydraulic jounce bumpers provide an extra bit of damping when those shocks are near full compression.

A 1-inch front lift allows for that jounce travel.

Inside, the Mojave is available in your choice of Black or Steel Gray, with heavily bolstered front seats.

A beefier steering wheel and contrasting orange stitching rounds out the Mojave's interior.

The truck employs Jeep's Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case and heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles.

This system gets a 2.72:1 low range, meaning it probably won't be as good at the slow-speed stuff -- more on that in a minute.

On the other hand, though, this Gladiator will be able to maintain higher speeds while in low-range four-wheel drive, which should make it tough to beat in the dunes.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Gladiator Mojave.

