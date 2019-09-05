2020 Jeep Compass is stylish but flawed

The 2020 Jeep Compass is rugged and handsome.
Many of the styling cues are borrowed from the larger Grand Cherokee.
Both front- and all-wheel drive are available.
Regardless of trim, every Compass comes with a 2.4-liter I4 engine.
Unfortunately, the engine isn't very powerful, and the nine-speed automatic transmission isn't tuned well.
The Compass offers many driver-assistance features, but they're all optional extras.
Cabin tech is handled by Fiat-Chrysler's 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment software.
This High Altitude trim features upsized wheels.
The 2020 Jeep Compass starts at just over $22,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Jeep Compass.