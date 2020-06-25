2020 Jeep Cherokee looks better than before

  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee can be had across 10 trims. Here we've got the fancy-pants High Altitude.

The Cherokee got a refresh in 2019, so its looks are a bit more streamlined than in previous years.

The High Altitude trim comes with a 3.2-liter V6 engine, which offers 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque.

A finicky nine-speed automatic transmission puts the power to the pavement.

For 2020, Jeep expands the Cherokee's driver-assistance offerings, with the Advanced Safety Group now available across a greater number of trim levels. This package includes lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning and rain-sensing wipers.

But you'll have to jump up to the more expensive trims if you want adaptive cruise control.

I love the little storage cubby on the top of the dash. It's perfect for smaller items.

The Cherokee's cargo space falls below the competition, with 27.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats with the cargo floor in its lowest position and 54.7 cubes overall. 

Inside the design is fairly rugged, though materials and fit and finish are pretty good. If you want luxury appointments, look elsewhere.

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee starts at $27,580, including $1,495 for destination, but the High Altitude 4x4 tester shown here comes in at a much more substantial $42,715.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this competent crossover.

