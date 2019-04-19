2020 Jaguar XE: More aggressive looks and better tech

  • 2020-jaguar-xe-1
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-2
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-3
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-4
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-5
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-6
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-7
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-8
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-9
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-10
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-11
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-12
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-13
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-14
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-15
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-16
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-17
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-18
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-19
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-20
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-21
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-22
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-23
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-24
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-25
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-26
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-27
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-28
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-29
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-30
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-31
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-32
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-33
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-34
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-35
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-36
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-37
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-38
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-39
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-40
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-41
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-42
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-43
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-44
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-45
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-46
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-47
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-48
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-49
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-50
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-51
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-52
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-53
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-54
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-55
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-56
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-57
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-58
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-59
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-60
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-61
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-62
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-63
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-64
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-65
  • 2020-jaguar-xe-66

After debuting four years ago, Jaguar is performing its first major update to its XE sedan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

For 2020, the XE receives a new front end with a bigger grille, skinnier headlights and restyled bumper. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Out back, the XE also gets a new bumper with wider lower valance and skinnier light housings. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Sadly, the diesel four-cylinder and supercharged V6 engine options have been dropped from the XE for 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Only the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will be offered in two different power levels. For the P250 cars, it will produce 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

On the P300, the turbo four will feature 296 horses and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive will be standard on the P300 helping it get to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission option in the 2020 XE.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Major cabin technology upgrades include the InControl Touch Pro Duo system from the I-Pace being available in the XE as an option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Also new for 2020 is an available camera-based rearview mirror that switches between a normal mirror and screen showing what's directly behind. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 2020 Jaguar XE will arrive in dealers this summer. It'll start at $39,900, not including $995 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 66
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

2020 Jaguar XE: More aggressive looks and better tech

Up Next

2019 Jaguar I-Pace: A spunky electric cat

Latest Stories

Tesla will reduce the size of its advisory board, according to SEC filing

Tesla will reduce the size of its advisory board, according to SEC filing

by
VW's US CEO says around $25,000 would be a smart price for a small pickup

VW's US CEO says around $25,000 would be a smart price for a small pickup

by
Avengers: Endgame ad brings out Audi E-Tron to help Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame ad brings out Audi E-Tron to help Captain Marvel

by
Aston Martin DBS 59 makes the Superleggera even more desirable somehow

Aston Martin DBS 59 makes the Superleggera even more desirable somehow

by
Roadshow's favorite 2019 New York Auto Show debuts

Roadshow's favorite 2019 New York Auto Show debuts

by