2020 Jaguar XE: More aggressive looks and better tech

After debuting four years ago, Jaguar is performing its first major update to its XE sedan.
For 2020, the XE receives a new front end with a bigger grille, skinnier headlights and restyled bumper.
Out back, the XE also gets a new bumper with wider lower valance and skinnier light housings.
Sadly, the diesel four-cylinder and supercharged V6 engine options have been dropped from the XE for 2020.
Only the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will be offered in two different power levels. For the P250 cars, it will produce 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque.
On the P300, the turbo four will feature 296 horses and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive will be standard on the P300 helping it get to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds.
An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission option in the 2020 XE.
Major cabin technology upgrades include the InControl Touch Pro Duo system from the I-Pace being available in the XE as an option.
Also new for 2020 is an available camera-based rearview mirror that switches between a normal mirror and screen showing what's directly behind.
The 2020 Jaguar XE will arrive in dealers this summer. It'll start at $39,900, not including $995 for destination.