2020 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400: Sharp-dressed coupe

The Q60 is Infiniti's answer to the Audi A5/S5 and BMW 4 Series.
Unfortunately, it isn't as good to drive as either of those competitors.
Where the Q60 stands out is with its elegant styling.
From all angles, this is a beautiful car.
This Red Sport 400 model is the range-topping Q60.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 with -- you guessed it -- 400 horsepower.
However, the power is managed by one of the worst automatic transmissions we've tested.
Really, this car isn't much more than a pretty face.
And a very pretty face at that.
