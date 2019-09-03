The 2020 Indian Scout gets new trims for its 100th birthday

  • 2020-100th-ann-scout-01
2020 Indian 100th Anniversary Scout

Indian's Scout is 100 years old in 2020, and the brand intends to celebrate.

To do so, it's created a couple of special models, one of which is the 100th Anniversary Scout.

The 100th Anniversary Scout will cost nearly $16,000 and be limited to just 750 units worldwide.

The 100th Anniversary bike gets special Indian red paint, gold accents, a real leather saddle and lots of chrome.

2020 Indian Scout Twenty

The other special model is called the Indian Scout Bobber Twenty and is meant to evoke the original 1920 G-20 Scout.

To do this, Indian has given the bike a heritage logo on its tank and is offering it in special vintage-inspired colors.

Mechanically, the Twenty is identical to the other Scout Bobbers in the lineup, but the vintage styling will cost a bit of a premium.

Among the changes that Indian made to the whole Scout line for 2020 is a comprehensive upgrade to the braking system.

Indian also switched the bikes to Pirelli's MT60RS tires.

