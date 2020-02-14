2020 Indian FTR 1200 Rally brings the flat track to the urban center

  • ftr-1200-rally-011
2020 Indian FTR1200 Rally

Indian Motorcycle's latest version of its FTR 1200 naked bike is a gentle tweak to an awesome formula.

Indian chose to debut the FTR Rally during Portland's One Moto Show.

The Rally takes the basic design of the FTR and adds matte gray paint to the airbox/tank, wire-spoked wheels, a small flyscreen and a brown seat.

All this together makes the bike look a little more grown-up and less like a total hooligan.

It's safe to say that with its aesthetics and its $13,500 price tag, it's got BMW's R NineT Scrambler square in its sights.

Another area where the Rally benefits is in Indian's move from the flat-track-inspired tires of the standard bike and to road-friendly knobbies by Pirelli.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Indian Motorcycle FTR1200 Rally bike.

