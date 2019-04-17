2020 Hyundai Venue Prototype: A quick spin in Korea

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Venue is a small SUV that'll slot below the subcompact Kona in Hyundai's lineup.
An 8-inch infotainment screen is standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Here's the 2020 Hyundai Venue, all covered up and camouflaged.
The US-spec Venue will be powered by a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated I4 engine.
A continuously variable transmission is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is not available.
The 2020 Hyundai Venue makes its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.