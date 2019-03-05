  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata

The new Sonata adopts a more radical roofline that lends the sedan a "four-door coupe" look.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
1
of 7

The new Sonata sits 30 millimeters lower to the ground than its predecessor.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
2
of 7

Yellow? Yellow!

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
3
of 7

The full-width taillights look pretty cool.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
4
of 7

The interior is also fully updated.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
5
of 7

The LED running lights extend up the length of the hood.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
6
of 7

We'll see the new Sonata at the New York Auto Show in April.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
7
of 7
Now Reading

2020 Hyundai Sonata is a sharp-dressed sedan

Up Next

Hyundai's 2019 Kona Iron Man edition gets the full Stark Industries treatment

Latest Stories

Tesla's new Superchargers add up to 1,000 miles per hour

Tesla's new Superchargers add up to 1,000 miles per hour

by
Ram goes back to basics with the 2019 2500/3500 HD Tradesman work truck

Ram goes back to basics with the 2019 2500/3500 HD Tradesman work truck

by
Vehicle safety sensors may be to blame for bicyclist pileup crash

Vehicle safety sensors may be to blame for bicyclist pileup crash

by
Waymo is sharing some of its lidar tech with other companies

Waymo is sharing some of its lidar tech with other companies

by
Uber won't be held criminally liable for death in autonomous car crash

Uber won't be held criminally liable for death in autonomous car crash

by