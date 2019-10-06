  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata
The eighth-gen 2020 Hyundai Sonata recaptures some of the brash design magic that made the sixth-generation YF Sonata such a game-changer for the brand.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
1
of 57

The midsize family sedan is more than just radical looks, though, with a new platform, new range of Smartstream four-cylinder engines, and shocking amounts of advanced tech available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
2
of 57

Trunk space is listed at 16 cubic feet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
3
of 57

Said to be inspired by a drone's wing-shaped fuselage, the Sonata's dashboard is low and lean, with a horizontal theme.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
4
of 57

This 10.25-inch wide-aspect-ratio touchscreen is found on premium models. A fully digital gauge cluster is also available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
5
of 57

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata's styling won't be for everyone, and that's by design. 

As of late, Hyundai has been venturing into edgier exterior designs, particularly with its SUV range, and they've been seeing good results.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
6
of 57

The Sonata is powered by either a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four or an optional 1.6-liter 2.0-liter engine. Both are paired with a standard eight-speed automatic with available paddle shifters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
7
of 57

The two powertrains are oddly similar in output, with the larger base engine generating 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, and the up-level turbo delivering 180 hp and 195 lb-ft, albeit at lower in the rev range.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
8
of 57

During my afternoon of driving, the Sonata Limited's heated and cooled leather seats proved comfortable, but a bit more adjustability wouldn't go amiss.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
9
of 57

Despite the tapered roofline, you don't feel like you have to slouch or sit on a low cushion with your knees up in order to have decent space. That's even true of models equipped with the optional panoramic moonroof.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
10
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
11
of 57

It almost feels like this design could've been a hatchback for added utility, but Hyundai stuck with a conventional trunk, perhaps to please traditionalists, or perhaps for the sedan body style's typically better noise isolation characteristics. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
12
of 57

The 2020 Sonata spans 192.9 inches long and 73.2 inches wide. Is overall height is 56.9 inches. Remarkably, that makes this Alabama-built Korean the same height overall as a Toyota Camry, but it manages to look sleeker.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
13
of 57

The Sonata now features a four-door-coupe-like roofline, but thanks to some clever rear-seat packaging, second-row room is actually quite spacious.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
14
of 57

Wheel sizes range between 16 and 18 inches in diameter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
15
of 57

Note how the tail lamps feature subtle ridges on the top designed to smooth airflow and reduce drag.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
16
of 57

"Psst! Hey, kid. You, in the Camry. I got somethin' for yah."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
17
of 57

At least for now, the Sonata remains a gas-only, front-wheel-drive only proposition.  Having said that, we'd be surprised if a hybrid version or two doesn't present itself during this model's lifecycle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
18
of 57

Hyundai has not released full fuel economy estimates yet, only saying that they expect the base 2.5-liter engine to achieve 33 miles per gallon combined and the 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
19
of 57

Key rivals for the 2020 Sonata will include the segment's highest-volume models, namely the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
20
of 57

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata -- not just in this color, but also in gray and dark blue.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
21
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
22
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
23
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
24
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
25
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
26
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
27
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
28
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
29
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
30
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
31
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
32
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
33
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
34
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
35
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
36
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
37
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
38
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
39
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
40
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
41
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
42
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
43
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
44
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
45
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
46
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
47
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
48
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
49
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
50
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
51
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
52
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
53
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
54
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
55
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
56
of 57

Read the article
Published:Photo:David Dewhurst/Hyundai
57
of 57
