The two powertrains are oddly similar in output, with the larger base engine generating 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, and the up-level turbo delivering 180 hp and 195 lb-ft, albeit at lower in the rev range.
Despite the tapered roofline, you don't feel like you have to slouch or sit on a low cushion with your knees up in order to have decent space. That's even true of models equipped with the optional panoramic moonroof.
It almost feels like this design could've been a hatchback for added utility, but Hyundai stuck with a conventional trunk, perhaps to please traditionalists, or perhaps for the sedan body style's typically better noise isolation characteristics.
The 2020 Sonata spans 192.9 inches long and 73.2 inches wide. Is overall height is 56.9 inches. Remarkably, that makes this Alabama-built Korean the same height overall as a Toyota Camry, but it manages to look sleeker.
At least for now, the Sonata remains a gas-only, front-wheel-drive only proposition. Having said that, we'd be surprised if a hybrid version or two doesn't present itself during this model's lifecycle.