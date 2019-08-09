2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited: All that's missing is a Genesis badge

  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is the Korean automaker's biggest ever SUV.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
This new model is designed to compete against the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Subaru Ascent.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
It's also got a corporate cousin, the equally all-new 2020 Kia Telluride.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
This is the top-shelf Limited all-wheel-drive model, which starts at $46,400 plus delivery, but base models carry $31,550 (plus destination fee).

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Palisade's design won't be for everyone, particularly this bold front end, with its oversized grille and split-element "crocodile-eye" headlights.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Palisade's rear end is its most traditional aspect.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
It's hard to tell from this dark color scheme, but the Limited spec is seriously upscale inside.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Controls are intuitive and feel high quality.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Limited models feature rich, quilted Nappa leather.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
There's good room in all three rows, but the front seats are still the best in the house

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The second row sits slightly higher than the front row for better forward visibility. 

Heated and cooled seats are even available back here.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Third-row access is decent, and even the way-backs get USB ports, cupholders and air vents.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
You won't mistake this mug when it's bearing down on your rearview mirror.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
There's that grille again.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Limited models feature massive 20-inch wheels. Fortunately, despite low-profile tires, the ride quality is good.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
