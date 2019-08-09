2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited: All that's missing is a Genesis badge

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is the Korean automaker's biggest ever SUV.
This new model is designed to compete against the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and Subaru Ascent.
It's also got a corporate cousin, the equally all-new 2020 Kia Telluride.
This is the top-shelf Limited all-wheel-drive model, which starts at $46,400 plus delivery, but base models carry $31,550 (plus destination fee).
The Palisade's design won't be for everyone, particularly this bold front end, with its oversized grille and split-element "crocodile-eye" headlights.
The Palisade's rear end is its most traditional aspect.
It's hard to tell from this dark color scheme, but the Limited spec is seriously upscale inside.
Controls are intuitive and feel high quality.
Limited models feature rich, quilted Nappa leather.
There's good room in all three rows, but the front seats are still the best in the house
The second row sits slightly higher than the front row for better forward visibility.
Heated and cooled seats are even available back here.
Third-row access is decent, and even the way-backs get USB ports, cupholders and air vents.
You won't mistake this mug when it's bearing down on your rearview mirror.
There's that grille again.
Limited models feature massive 20-inch wheels. Fortunately, despite low-profile tires, the ride quality is good.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited.