Say hello to Roadshow's long-term 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited.
The big SUV joins our crew for 12 months to see how well it does in the long haul. We're mighty interested in the Palisade since it balances core three-row SUV characteristics and luxury.
The cockpit is full of impressive materials from microfiber suede, high-quality plastics and Nappa leather upholstery.
Shift-by-wire tech cleans up the center stack area and leaves a push-button shifter in place.
Lovely touches to the interior seen here on the door panels.
Ambient lighting makes this look like a far more expensive cabin.
I dig the front fascia, but it's certainly a love-it-or-hate it design.
The rear's a tad more anonymous.
We'll have plenty to say about our Palisade in the months to come, so stay tuned.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of our long-term Palisade Limited.