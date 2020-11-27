2020 Hyundai Nexo is a handsome, concept-like hydrogen crossover

  • 2020 Hyundai Nexo
The Hyundai Nexo is the first hydrogen fuel-cell production car that looks, well, good.

While it's only sold in California and won't work with everyone's lifestyles, the Nexo deserves your attention.

The Nexo is powered by a single electric motor that sends 161 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.

Total range according to the EPA is 380 miles for the base Blue, or 354 miles for a Limited like this one.

Despite these 19-inch wheels, the Nexo has some of the best ride quality this side of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The Nexo's interior is the real star of the show, especially in this two-tone gray scheme.

The raised center console has a bunch of analog buttons and knobs that give it a 1990s hi-fi stereo vibe.

A 12.3-inch central touchscreen is standard, and it displays all kinds of cool info.

The Nexo has about as much interior space and cargo room as the Hyundai Tucson.

Keep swiping to see more of the 2020 Hyundai Nexo.

