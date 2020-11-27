2020 Hyundai Nexo is a handsome, concept-like hydrogen crossover

The Hyundai Nexo is the first hydrogen fuel-cell production car that looks, well, good.
While it's only sold in California and won't work with everyone's lifestyles, the Nexo deserves your attention.
The Nexo is powered by a single electric motor that sends 161 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.
Total range according to the EPA is 380 miles for the base Blue, or 354 miles for a Limited like this one.
Despite these 19-inch wheels, the Nexo has some of the best ride quality this side of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
The Nexo's interior is the real star of the show, especially in this two-tone gray scheme.
The raised center console has a bunch of analog buttons and knobs that give it a 1990s hi-fi stereo vibe.
A 12.3-inch central touchscreen is standard, and it displays all kinds of cool info.
The Nexo has about as much interior space and cargo room as the Hyundai Tucson.
