The 2020 Hyundai Kona is as funky as it is functional

The Hyundai Kona features a lot of "styling."
This little crossover's interior is delightfully well done.
There's plenty of cargo space in the Hyundai Kona.
What do you think of this vehicle's front end?
A 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine motivates this example of the Kona. It's the up-level engine offering.
This powerplant gets you a responsive 175 horses and excellent fuel economy.
The performance this Hyundai provides is really pretty good.
The Kona is a funky little crossover.
Do you like this color? It's called lime twist.
