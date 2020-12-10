The Ioniq might not be a thrill to drive, but it's a functional, economical, affordable hybrid, and that's what matters most.
The Hyundai Ioniq is unique in that it's one of the few cars available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric model.
Here, we're looking at the Hybrid with a starting price of $24,195 including destination and an EPA fuel rating of 55 miles per gallon combined.
For 2020, the Ioniq gets upgraded with a new mesh grille, sleek headlamps and updated LED rear lighting.
I hope you like a dark interior. Black is the only color on offer.
An 8-inch touchscreen is standard, but the larger 10.2-inch screen allows drivers to connect two phones via Bluetooth simultaneously.
The Ioniq Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and a 32-kilowatt electric motor, with a 1.6-kWh lithium-ion battery located under the rear seats.
Total system output is 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Forward-collision warning, a driver attention monitor, lane-keeping assist and high-beam assist are standard across all trim lines.
However, options like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are only offered on higher trims.
The driving experience isn't the most engaging, but 2020 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid is a good choice for folks who want great fuel economy at an affordable price. Keep scrolling for more photos.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: Functional and frugal
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.