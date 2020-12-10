Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: Functional and frugal

The Ioniq might not be a thrill to drive, but it's a functional, economical, affordable hybrid, and that's what matters most.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq is unique in that it's one of the few cars available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric model.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

Here, we're looking at the Hybrid with a starting price of $24,195 including destination and an EPA fuel rating of 55 miles per gallon combined.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

For 2020, the Ioniq gets upgraded with a new mesh grille, sleek headlamps and updated LED rear lighting.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

I hope you like a dark interior. Black is the only color on offer.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

An 8-inch touchscreen is standard, but the larger 10.2-inch screen allows drivers to connect two phones via Bluetooth simultaneously.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

The Ioniq Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and a 32-kilowatt electric motor, with a 1.6-kWh lithium-ion battery located under the rear seats. 

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

Total system output is 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

Forward-collision warning, a driver attention monitor, lane-keeping assist and high-beam assist are standard across all trim lines.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

However, options like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are only offered on higher trims.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai

The driving experience isn't the most engaging, but 2020 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid is a good choice for folks who want great fuel economy at an affordable price. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
2021 Hundai Ioniq hybrid
Hyundai
