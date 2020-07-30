The 2020 Honda E is one adorable EV

This little cutie is the all-electric Honda E.
The interior is impressive, with massive digital real estate.
Unfortunately, the Honda E won't be sold in the US.
It takes about 30 minutes to charge the battery to 80% on a 50-kilowatt fast-charger.
Side mirrors? Try side cameras.
The future!
Despite its tiny footprint, the rear seats are pretty spacious.
The Honda E is shockingly fun to drive.
However, its range is limited: 136 miles, according to the European WLTP standard.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Honda E.