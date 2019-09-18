2020 Honda CR-V sports a new look and new tech

  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V
  • 2020 Honda CR-V

Honda on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 CR-V crossover.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 16

In addition to finally sprouting a hybrid variant, the refreshed CR-V also sports updates to its aesthetics and tech offerings. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 16

Under the hood of the CR-V Hybrid is a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle inline-4.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 16

This mates to Honda's two-motor hybrid system to produce a net 212 horsepower, which is sent to all four wheels, a first for Honda's two-motor hybrids in the US.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 16

Fuel economy estimates are not out yet, but Honda hopes that the CR-V Hybrid will be 50% more efficient than the gas model.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 16

The battery and its related electronics are tucked under the cargo floor, which can still accommodate large items with a 60/40 split folding second row.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 16

The gas-only CR-V lineup wields a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 190 horsepower, mated to a mandatory continuously variable transmission and the buyer's choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 16

The 2020 Honda CR-V will go on sale this fall, but if you're angling for the CR-V Hybrid, you'll have to wait until early 2020 for that one.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 16

Pricing and fuel economy information will be made available closer to each variant's release.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 16

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
11
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
12
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
13
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
14
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
15
of 16

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
16
of 16
Now Reading

2020 Honda CR-V sports a new look and new tech

Up Next

The 2019 Honda Accord is stylish and sensible

Latest Stories

Rivian electric van coming by 2021 exclusively for Amazon

Rivian electric van coming by 2021 exclusively for Amazon

by
Tesla Model 3 earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

Tesla Model 3 earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

by
Trump administration issues rule to set one national fuel economy standard

Trump administration issues rule to set one national fuel economy standard

by
Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape: Hybrid SUVs compared

Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape: Hybrid SUVs compared

by
2020 Subaru Forester: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Subaru Forester: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

by