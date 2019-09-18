2020 Honda CR-V sports a new look and new tech

Honda on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 CR-V crossover.
In addition to finally sprouting a hybrid variant, the refreshed CR-V also sports updates to its aesthetics and tech offerings.
Under the hood of the CR-V Hybrid is a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle inline-4.
This mates to Honda's two-motor hybrid system to produce a net 212 horsepower, which is sent to all four wheels, a first for Honda's two-motor hybrids in the US.
Fuel economy estimates are not out yet, but Honda hopes that the CR-V Hybrid will be 50% more efficient than the gas model.
The battery and its related electronics are tucked under the cargo floor, which can still accommodate large items with a 60/40 split folding second row.
The gas-only CR-V lineup wields a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 190 horsepower, mated to a mandatory continuously variable transmission and the buyer's choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
The 2020 Honda CR-V will go on sale this fall, but if you're angling for the CR-V Hybrid, you'll have to wait until early 2020 for that one.
Pricing and fuel economy information will be made available closer to each variant's release.
