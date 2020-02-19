  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R

The Civic Type R gets a refresh for 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 11

Championship White and Boost Blue. Love it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 11

Small exterior tweaks bring the Type R in line with the rest of the 2020 Civic range.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 11

It still looks mighty good.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 11

The 2.0-liter turbo engine carries over unchanged, with 306 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 11

New two-piece brake rotors give better stopping feel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 11

No other car out there has a tri-tip exhaust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 11

The Type R's interior gets a few changes, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 11

The steering wheel now has an Alcantara wrap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 11

The new shifter is weighted, for better action.

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 11

The 2020 Civic Type R goes on sale at the end of February. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
11
of 11
Now Reading

2020 Honda Civic Type R: Small tweaks make a big difference

Up Next

2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition is Honda's new halo car

Latest Stories

Volvo's VNR electric semi is about more than just the truck

Volvo's VNR electric semi is about more than just the truck

2:31
Apex EV concept will gamify the track experience with augmented reality

Apex EV concept will gamify the track experience with augmented reality

by
Maserati MC20 will carry on MC12's racing legacy

Maserati MC20 will carry on MC12's racing legacy

by
Mercedes-Benz car subscription service now offers an AMG-only tier

Mercedes-Benz car subscription service now offers an AMG-only tier

by
Chevy Bolt EV owners will see real-time charging station info

Chevy Bolt EV owners will see real-time charging station info

by