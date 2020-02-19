2020 Honda Civic Type R: Small tweaks make a big difference

The Civic Type R gets a refresh for 2020.
Championship White and Boost Blue. Love it.
Small exterior tweaks bring the Type R in line with the rest of the 2020 Civic range.
It still looks mighty good.
The 2.0-liter turbo engine carries over unchanged, with 306 horsepower.
New two-piece brake rotors give better stopping feel.
No other car out there has a tri-tip exhaust.
The Type R's interior gets a few changes, too.
The steering wheel now has an Alcantara wrap.
The new shifter is weighted, for better action.
The 2020 Civic Type R goes on sale at the end of February.