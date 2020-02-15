2020 Honda CB650R: A little red Honda that offers up big fun

Honda's 2020 CB650R is its entry into the crowded middleweight naked-bike category and, frankly, it's a good one.
Unlike the other bikes in the class, the CB uses a 649-cc inline four cylinder engine, just like all the great Japanese sport bikes of old.
It's got what Honda calls "Neo Retro Cafe" styling which means basically nothing, but the bike looks good.
The engine was updated for 2019 with new internals allowing for a sky-high 12,800 rpm redline.
The bike's digital dash is funky and cool looking, but can be tough to read in bright sun.
The bike looks great from the back, but if it were ours, we'd invest in a tail tidy kit asap.