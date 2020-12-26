2020 Honda Africa Twin: Tall but tame

Team Red's big adventure bike drops weight, gains power for 2020 but keeps its charm.

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Africa Twin is Honda's most serious adventure touring motorcycle.

It's tall, torquey and comfortable for long rides.

In its base trim, it's also a surprisingly confident around-town tool.

The newly-enlarged engine fattens the power and torque curve.

While the rest of the drivetrain offers smooth, effortless riding.

Braking is competent if not stellar.

The new, more aggressive styling makes the AT one of the best looking bikes in its class.

It also managed to shed some weight -- 11 pounds -- for 2020.

The Africa Twin is one again available with a dual-clutch transmission.

Overall, it's not a bike that's going to light your hair on fire with performance, but it's capable and rugged.

