2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard: Americana ultra

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

Harley's latest Softail is an entry-level bike for the line.

It's called the Softail Standard, but very about it little feels standard.

Everything from the vast chrome exhaust to the tall handlebars and tuck-and-roll seat scream retro-cool.

The Standard also gets a seriously gorgeous set of wire spoked wheels.

In typical H-D fashion, the bike is beautifully built and phenomenally finished.

The seat is low and the reach to the forward controls is short enough to make this a great bike for smaller riders.

One of our favorite details is the inclusion of an LCD gauge in the handlebar clamp.

