2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard: Americana ultra

Harley's latest Softail is an entry-level bike for the line.
It's called the Softail Standard, but very about it little feels standard.
Everything from the vast chrome exhaust to the tall handlebars and tuck-and-roll seat scream retro-cool.
The Standard also gets a seriously gorgeous set of wire spoked wheels.
In typical H-D fashion, the bike is beautifully built and phenomenally finished.
The seat is low and the reach to the forward controls is short enough to make this a great bike for smaller riders.
One of our favorite details is the inclusion of an LCD gauge in the handlebar clamp.