2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel is a hauling pro

I'm not going to pretend like I needed an entire 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 to move 1 cubic yard of mulch, but things just worked out that way.
Over the course of a week of light garden work, I found that there's a whole lot to appreciate in this pickup.
It's not perfect, but GMC's new Sierra is still compelling.
Do I even need to mention the competition in this segment? It's not like it's changed in… decades.
If you want something a little less luxurious but generally the same as the Sierra, opt for the oddly styled Chevy Silverado.
If you want to hold out for a hybrid, the 2021 Ford F-150 will scratch that itch, and its complement of consumer tech looks hard to top.
The Ram 1500 remains our darling, though, with top-tier aesthetics, on-road comfort and capability.
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 has added a powerful tool to its arsenal.
With a smooth-operating, hard-pulling straight-six diesel engine under the hood, the Sierra's capability grows without making sacrifices in daily drivability, and boosts the efficiency a bit in the process.
