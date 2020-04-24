2020 Genesis G70 is a luxury-sport leader

The Genesis G70 is a legitimate rival to the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.
This interior is not only well built and loaded with high-quality materials, it's also stylish and functional.
This is the Genesis brand's winged badge.
The G70 has suitably sporty proportions.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine motivates this car, delivering 255 horsepower.
But the real star of the show is right here... this G70 is fitted with a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission.
See, it even has three pedals!
This car's trunk is suitably spacious, too bad the backseat is so tight.
As infotainment systems go, this one is mostly excellent, though the screen is a bit of a reach.
