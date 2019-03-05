The 2020 Ford Transit is more useful than ever

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ford has updated both the cargo and passenger versions of its Transit van for the 2020 model year.
For starters, there are new engines, with a 3.5-liter V6 replacing the previously standard 3.7-liter.
A new 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder is expected to be more powerful and also quieter than the 3.2-liter turbodiesel inline five it replaces.
Ford's well-known 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 remains an option and adds engine stop-start tech to save fuel.
All versions of the Transit now come with a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the previous six-speed.
The 2020 Transit will offer all-wheel drive on its gasoline engines, which Ford said was a frequent request from customers.
Every version of the 2020 Ford Transit will be equipped with precollision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane-keep, auto high-beams and a post-collision braking system.
Though the utilitarian dashboard is mostly unchanged this year, you will notice new climate control knobs, as well as an optional 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2020 Ford Transit goes on sale this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to that time.
