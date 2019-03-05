The 2020 Ford Transit is more useful than ever

  • 2020 Ford Transit
Ford has updated both the cargo and passenger versions of its Transit van for the 2020 model year.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
1
of 15

For starters, there are new engines, with a 3.5-liter V6 replacing the previously standard 3.7-liter.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
2
of 15

A new 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder is expected to be more powerful and also quieter than the 3.2-liter turbodiesel inline five it replaces. 

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
3
of 15

Ford's well-known 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 remains an option and adds engine stop-start tech to save fuel.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
4
of 15

All versions of the Transit now come with a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the previous six-speed.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
5
of 15

The 2020 Transit will offer all-wheel drive on its gasoline engines, which Ford said was a frequent request from customers.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
6
of 15

Every version of the 2020 Ford Transit will be equipped with precollision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane-keep, auto high-beams and a post-collision braking system. 

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
7
of 15

Though the utilitarian dashboard is mostly unchanged this year, you will notice new climate control knobs, as well as an optional 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
8
of 15

The 2020 Ford Transit goes on sale this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to that time.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
9
of 15

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Ford Transit.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Ford Transit.
10
of 15

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
11
of 15

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
12
of 15

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
13
of 15

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
14
of 15

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
15
of 15
