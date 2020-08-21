Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Still our favorite 'Stang

Nothing has changed since the Bullitt debuted last year, and that is just fine with us.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
The Bullitt is definitely Ford's coolest Mustang.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
It's got LED lighting up front.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
The whole car is done up in Dark Highland Green paint.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
You can get the Bullitt in other colors, but don't.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
The Bullitt rides on these model-specific 19-inch wheels.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
The Bullitt is powered by a 5.0-liter V8.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
The V8 produces 480 horsepower.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Sequential rear turn signals are an iconic Mustang trait.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
This is the only badge on the Bullitt.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Keep scrolling for more photos of this super-cool 'Stang.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt
