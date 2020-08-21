2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Still our favorite 'Stang

Nothing has changed since the Bullitt debuted last year, and that is just fine with us.
The Bullitt is definitely Ford's coolest Mustang.
It's got LED lighting up front.
The whole car is done up in Dark Highland Green paint.
You can get the Bullitt in other colors, but don't.
The Bullitt rides on these model-specific 19-inch wheels.
The Bullitt is powered by a 5.0-liter V8.
The V8 produces 480 horsepower.
Sequential rear turn signals are an iconic Mustang trait.
This is the only badge on the Bullitt.
