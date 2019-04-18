2020 Ford Escape brings car-like looks to New York

  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape
  • 2020 Ford Escape

The 2020 Ford Escape has made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 26

It's far more carlike than its predecessor, slotting into part of the space the Focus will leave behind when it's canceled.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 26

Many elements in the front end closely resemble Ford's new Focus, which we won't get in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 26

The majority of Escapes on the market will sport a 180-horsepower, three-cylinder gas engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 26

In addition to three- and four-cylinder engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be on offer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 26

The SUV will be built in Louisville, Kentucky.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 26

The carlike Escape will have a more rugged sibling when the "Baby Bronco" makes its debut.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 26

That three-cylinder engine is potent enough to generate a 2,000-pound tow rating.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 26

Not too shabby, Ford. Not too shabby.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 26

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Ford Escape from the show floor here in New York.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 26

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 26
Now Reading

2020 Ford Escape brings car-like looks to New York

Up Next

The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform, new tech and new drivetrains

Latest Stories

Uber self-driving tech group receives $1B investment led by Toyota

Uber self-driving tech group receives $1B investment led by Toyota

by
5 things you need to know about the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

1:46
Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions wave the flag in NY

Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions wave the flag in NY

by
Lyft sued by investors over sinking stock

Lyft sued by investors over sinking stock

by
VW Atlas Basecamp concept brings the outdoors into the New York Auto Show

VW Atlas Basecamp concept brings the outdoors into the New York Auto Show

by