2020 Ford Escape brings car-like looks to New York

The 2020 Ford Escape has made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
It's far more carlike than its predecessor, slotting into part of the space the Focus will leave behind when it's canceled.
Many elements in the front end closely resemble Ford's new Focus, which we won't get in the US.
The majority of Escapes on the market will sport a 180-horsepower, three-cylinder gas engine.
In addition to three- and four-cylinder engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be on offer.
The SUV will be built in Louisville, Kentucky.
The carlike Escape will have a more rugged sibling when the "Baby Bronco" makes its debut.
That three-cylinder engine is potent enough to generate a 2,000-pound tow rating.
Not too shabby, Ford. Not too shabby.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Ford Escape from the show floor here in New York.