2020 Ford EcoSport is a compact crossover that's rich with tech

The 2020 EcoSport has not seen any massive changes for this model year.

The 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine is available for all front-wheel-drive EcoSports, but the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine is paired to the all-wheel-drive models.

Pricing for the EcoSport starts at $21,090; that includes the destination charge.

There are 10 different options for paint colors on the 2020 EcoSport.

The FordPass Connect tech is now standard on SE, SES and Titanium models.

The SES Black Appearance Package comes with black-painted exterior features like the hood, roof and the new-for-2020 black-painted spoiler.

Seating on the EcoSport is available in three different materials, and color options are limited to either black or beige.

The base model EcoSport S comes with a six-speaker audio system, but the top-of-the-line Titanium receives a nine-speaker Bang & Olufsen system.

The EcoSport's cargo capacity maxes out at 50 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Keep scrolling to see more images of the 2020 Ford EcoSport.

