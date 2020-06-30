Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Ferrari F8 Spider is a 710-horsepower thrill ride

The Spider takes everything we love about the Ferrari F8 Tributo and serves it up al fresco.

1 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This yellow dart is the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's Ferrari's successor to the 488 Spider.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
3 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's... not pretty.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
4 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

But the interior is thankfully quite nice.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
5 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Large, 20-inch wheels are found at all four corners.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
6 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's definitely quite menacing. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
7 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
8 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

There's 710 horsepower on tap.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
9 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Of course, the whole thing costs around $300,000, and that's before you add options...

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
10 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep going for more photos of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
11 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
12 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
13 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
14 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
15 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
16 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
17 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
18 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
19 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
20 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
21 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
22 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
23 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
24 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
25 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
26 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
27 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
28 of 28
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

41 Photos
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima

2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima

58 Photos
2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

2021 Audi Q5 can be had one of three ways

14 Photos
2022 VW Tiguan is a little sleeker, a little techier

2022 VW Tiguan is a little sleeker, a little techier

30 Photos
2020 BMW X6 M Competition: Big time performance and luxury

2020 BMW X6 M Competition: Big time performance and luxury

75 Photos
Toyota's RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV really wows

Toyota's RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV really wows

66 Photos