The Spider takes everything we love about the Ferrari F8 Tributo and serves it up al fresco.
This yellow dart is the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider.
It's Ferrari's successor to the 488 Spider.
It's... not pretty.
But the interior is thankfully quite nice.
Large, 20-inch wheels are found at all four corners.
It's definitely quite menacing.
Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8.
There's 710 horsepower on tap.
Of course, the whole thing costs around $300,000, and that's before you add options...
Keep going for more photos of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider is a 710-horsepower thrill ride
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.