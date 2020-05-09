2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is one well-rounded sportbike

Ducati's latest is as easy to live with as it is insane to ride.

Meet the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.

It's one of the most well-rounded and complete motorcycles we've ever tested.

This howling, MotoGP-inspired monster has over 200 horsepower and 90 pound-feet of torque from a 1,103-cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.

The glorious V4 is mated to a six-speed transmission, which is satisfying to use -- especially with the up-and-down quickshifter that comes standard on the bike.

You've gotta love the Ducati's running lights.

The Streetfighter has a seat height of 33.3 inches, which isn't necessarily towering, but might still mean that shorter riders will struggle to put both feet down at stoplights.

The V4's noise goes from a weirdly traditional Ducati L-twin sound in most situations to a MotoGP racer yowl in its upper register.

Like other modern Ducatis I've tested, the clutch on the Streetfighter is a little heavy, and it doesn't respond well to being slipped while taking off.

The Ducati shuts down half of its cylinders at idle to reduce the amount of heat that the engine throws at the rider.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.

