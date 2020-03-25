2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4: Big, red bare-knuckle brawler

Ducati's Streetfighter V4 is the wild, hooligan cousin of the Panigale V4 superbike.
With 200-ish horsepower available at the flick of your right wrist, it promises to be a real back road weapon.
Luckily that power is manageable, thanks to the inclusion of Ducati's brilliant rider aids by way of the Ducati Safety Pack.
The Streetfighter V4 clearly has Aprilia's sublime Tuono V4 in its sights, and that's no easy target.
We especially look forward to the aftermarket's inevitable attempts at freeing the V4's exhaust from its emissions- and noise-restricted prison.