2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: The family sedan unleashed

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat might be a rip-snorting V8 muscle car, but with four doors and plenty of room, it's also a family sedan.

A family sedan that goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds, that is.

Stuffed under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, good for 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

The Widebody package is standard on the Charger Hellcat for 2020,  with sticky 305/35 Pirelli P Zero tires.

To accommodate the wider tires, fender flares add 3.5 inches of total width to the sedan.

And if you wondered, the Charger Hellcat Widebody can run the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds. 

Revised suspension help the car turn better on the track as well.

However, the Charger SRT Hellcat is still at its best on the straight aways.

However, it's tough to argue with the car's starting price of $69,645, excluding $1,495 for delivery.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

