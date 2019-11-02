2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the modern minivan benchmark

  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler created the minivan segment in the 1980s, and has perfected it with the new Pacifica.

The Pacifica can be a plug-in hybrid, too, with roughly 32 miles of electric driving range.

The normal Pacifica is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine.

The Pacifica offers seating for up to eight.

The Pacifica's trick feature is its Stow 'N Go seating, where the seats drop into the floor.

Chrysler offers a number of appearance packages for the 2020 Pacifica.

Two different rear-seat entertainment options are available, including a dual-screen setup.

The Chrysler Pacifica starts in the mid-$30,000 range.

Sliding doors are super functional. And no, they won't make you look uncool.

Red leather in a minivan? Not our bag, but alright.

