2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the modern minivan benchmark

Chrysler created the minivan segment in the 1980s, and has perfected it with the new Pacifica.
The Pacifica can be a plug-in hybrid, too, with roughly 32 miles of electric driving range.
The normal Pacifica is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine.
The Pacifica offers seating for up to eight.
The Pacifica's trick feature is its Stow 'N Go seating, where the seats drop into the floor.
Chrysler offers a number of appearance packages for the 2020 Pacifica.
Two different rear-seat entertainment options are available, including a dual-screen setup.
The Chrysler Pacifica starts in the mid-$30,000 range.
Sliding doors are super functional. And no, they won't make you look uncool.
Red leather in a minivan? Not our bag, but alright.