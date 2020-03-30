The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is still the minivan to beat

The Chrysler Pacifica is still one of the best minivans ever built.
This vehicle's interior is beautifully designed and well made.
The Pacifica's styling is smooth and attractive.
A 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivers the goods. It's also quiet and refined.
The Pacifica's engine cranks out 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
Ain't she pretty?
Fold the seats down and you're rewarded with a cavernous cargo hold.
Higher-end versions of the Pacifica come with an integrated vacuum cleaner.
Chrysler's ingenious Stow 'n Go folding second-row seats are the bomb!
