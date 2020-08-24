The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a mixed bag

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado has a massive grille that's impossible to ignore.
This example is fitted with the top-shelf 6.2-liter V8. It's a sweet, sweet engine that's smooth and potent.
It looks like a truck. Just... an ugly truck.
Chevy has created the most versatile bed in the business, one with more overall volume than competing cargo boxes and plenty of tie-downs.
That 6.2-liter V8 delivers 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
This truck practically screams, "Get out of my way!"
The interior is the biggest weakness of the current-generation Silverado.
Knobby Goodyear tires ensure there's plenty of traction out on the trail.
That 7-inch infotainment screen is standard and looks almost comically small on the gigantic dashboard.
For more photos of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss, keep going through this gallery.