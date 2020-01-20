2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 is like driving a house

SUVs aren't the only target of consumer desire in the zeitgeist of ever-growing vehicle footprints.
Pickup trucks are a popular purchase for the average buyer, too, even if it's just for the sake of looking like you need a truck.
But a heavy-duty truck, like the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 at the center of this review, is not a truck you buy for stuff like that.
This is the pickup you pick up when you need to live the real-deal truck-stuff life, pulling horse trailers or assembling lumber to raise a whole barn.
There are three trucks in the heavy-duty space, and they're all pretty comparably capable.
The Ram Heavy Duty and Ford Super Duty lines all boast nearly the same towing capability, so it really just boils down to picking the truck that you think looks the best and contains all the features you're after.
The Silverado HD is the only one with the "invisible trailer" tech, for example, so for towing aficionados that might be a game changer.
If you actually need a heavy-duty truck, the Silverado 2500 is mighty capable, but it's not without its downsides in the build-quality, aesthetics and options departments.
If you are only buying a truck to use very occasionally (or just drive for the lifestyle points), I would highly recommend sticking with light-duty variants for more user friendliness.
