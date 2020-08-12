2020 Chevy Corvette flips the formula

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette is necessary.
I know this might hurt my chances at reelection, but I think the 'Vette was getting a little stale.
Don't get me wrong, the thing was a hoot, but it just didn't feel… special, I guess is the word, and such a vital component of Americana should.
The 2020 Corvette remedies that by taking the standard formula out back and burning it.
Some leaps of faith don't work out, and there definitely are some kinks that need to be ironed out here, but by and large, the C8 is CGreat.
If you're shopping mid-engine performance cars, the Corvette comes in at half the price of its competitors, if not less.
The Porsche 911 remains the Corvette's most obvious competitor, and the two are dynamically closer than ever, but the Porsche still wins out in overall refinement and, in my opinion, aesthetics.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a true performance bargain, and the fact that it is this good in the first year of a radical reinvention is a good sign for the future.
It offers supercar levels of performance at an impressive price, and while it's not perfect, it has definitely raised the bar for future iterations of this American classic -- whether or not you agree on where the engine should be.
