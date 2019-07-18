  • 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray
The 2020 Corvette is Chevrolet's long-awaited mid-engined sports car.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The new design is polarizing, but stunning at the same time.

Thankfully, like previous generations of the Corvette, it's still a targa, so the roof comes off.

The engine sits underneath 3.2-millimeter-thick glass.

Chevy says the Corvette has room for two sets of golf clubs in the back and a TSA-approved carry-on up front.

Inside, the cockpit has been completely redone, with a 12-inch infotainment screen.

We aren't so sure about that huge column of buttons down the center stack, however.

Power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which produces as much as 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

The manual transmission option is gone. Buyers will now only get a brand-new, eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2020 Corvette goes into production later this year. Keep scrolling for more photos of the C8 Stingray.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Chevrolet Corvette blends the new and the familiar

Chevy teases the midengine 2020 Corvette

