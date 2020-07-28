Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Chevy Blazer is GM's sharpest looking SUV yet

It's not just about good looks, either.

2020 Chevy Blazer
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Did Chevrolet really need to jam the two-row Blazer between the three-row Traverse and the smaller Equinox? Probably not. 

2020 Chevy Blazer
But buyers shopping for a two-row crossover with ample space and power will probably be happy the automaker did, since this new-for-2020 combo feels like a winner. Mostly.

2020 Chevy Blazer
Large two-row crossovers are pretty common these days.

2020 Chevy Blazer
The Honda Passport offers a bit more space and comes with far more safety systems as standard equipment.

2020 Chevy Blazer
Those looking for some off-road ruggedness might want to check out the Jeep Grand Cherokee and its many variants, although a new generation is just over the horizon.  

2020 Chevy Blazer
The Hyundai Santa Fe and Ford Edge offer other mall-crawler approaches to this segment and, once again, they offer a whole lot more in the way of driver-assistance features.

2020 Chevy Blazer
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer offers a comfortable ride, handsome aesthetics and a proper in-car tech experience (safety notwithstanding) that should resonate with anyone who is considering a crossover but still wants to prioritize beyond the basic utilitarian stuff.

2020 Chevy Blazer
It's not a star-studded standout in its segment, but it offers enough compelling material to put it high on buyers' cross-shopping spreadsheets.

2020 Chevy Blazer
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Chevy Blazer.

2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
2020 Chevy Blazer
