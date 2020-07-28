The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer offers a comfortable ride, handsome aesthetics and a proper in-car tech experience (safety notwithstanding) that should resonate with anyone who is considering a crossover but still wants to prioritize beyond the basic utilitarian stuff.
Discuss: 2020 Chevy Blazer is GM's sharpest looking SUV yet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.